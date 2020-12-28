The countries of the European Union (EU), through their ambassadors in Brussels, gave their approval of the agreement for the future relationship with the United Kingdom After the ‘Brexit’, a necessary step so that the pact reached on Christmas Eve can be partially applied from January 1.

“Green light for the Brexit agreement: the ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021,” announced on Twitter the spokesman for the German presidency on duty of the Council of the EU, Sebastian Fischer. The final adoption must be made by written procedure before 3:00 p.m. tomorrow (2:00 p.m. GMT).

Over the weekend the capitals and Brussels experts have carefully analyzed the 1,246 pages of the agreement. Once the adoption has been formalized in writing, the Trade and Cooperation agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may be signed. Next, the European Parliament will be asked to give the green light to the agreement, which is scheduled to happen in the third week of January, when the first plenary session of 2021 is held. Its role is to give consent, without the possibility of making amendments , but maintains its ability to veto the entire pact. You can only say “yes” or “no.” As a last step for the EU, the Council must take the final decision on the entry into force of the agreement.

Another pending procedure is the translation of the agreement into all languages, which the Commission hopes will be available in the next few days.