Ambassador Matsegora: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is pleased with the results of his visit to Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is in Russia, is pleased with his visit. This was announced by Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, reports RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the North Korean leader is pleased with the results of the trip. At the same time, Matsegora recalled that Kim Jong-un’s visit is still ongoing.

The ambassador also suggested that Kim Jong-un’s travel itinerary in Russia demonstrates Pyongyang’s desire to interact with Moscow. He also noted that the Far Eastern Federal District is in the center of attention of the North Korean leader.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Primorye on the morning of September 16. During his visit to Vladivostok, the DPRK leader was treated to fish soup and halibut on a pear. He was also served a signature soup with mustard and rosemary with young lamb tenderloin for lunch. He also attended the ballet “The Sleeping Beauty” on the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theater in Vladivostok.