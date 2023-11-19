Feoktistov: Russia hopes that Argentina will remain committed to multipolarity

Russia expects that the new President of Argentina, Javier Miley, will remain committed to multipolarity. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the country Dmitry Feoktistov, commenting on Miley’s victory in the presidential elections. His words lead TASS.

According to him, Moscow is counting on increasing friendship with Buenos Aires, hopes to strengthen cooperation with Argentina under the new cabinet of ministers, is ready to work together regardless of the political situation, will always remain a friend for this country, ready to lend a helping hand, and is confident that Argentines also have this attitude.

Based on the results of counting 86.59 percent of the ballots, an opponent of Argentina’s entry into BRICS and cooperation with Russia, far-right politician Javier Miley won the second round of the presidential election, gaining 55.95 percent of the vote. His rival, Economy Minister and right-wing candidate Sergio Massa, admitted defeat.

The rise of Miley, little known some time ago, was a consequence of the difficult economic situation in the country. Miley is distinguished by extreme populism, rejection of feminism and abortion, and he takes an anti-Chinese position.