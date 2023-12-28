Ambassador Nechaev: Germany does not inform the Russian Federation about the details of the Nord Stream investigation

The German authorities are ignoring numerous requests from the Russian side to investigate the Nord Streams. He stated this in an interview RIA News Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergei Nechaev.

“German authorities still do not consider it necessary to let us know the details of their investigation,” he said, noting that this raises questions regarding its objectivity and impartiality.

On December 20, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Justice Benjamin Strasser refused to provide any information on the progress of the investigation.

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream.