The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Brazil in 2022 amounted to almost $10 billion, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Alexei Labetsky told Izvestia in an interview.

“The relations of strategic partnership that have developed between our countries are constantly improving. These relations already have a rich history, and in recent years we have seen a widespread development, first of all, of trade and economic relations and political dialogue. Suffice it to say that, according to the first Brazilian statistics, our mutual trade last year came close to $10 billion,” the Russian diplomat shared.

He stressed that Russia is one of the main suppliers of all types of fertilizers for the Brazilian agricultural industry. In addition, the Russian Federation is a fairly large country that purchases Brazilian agricultural products.

“This will continue. In addition, we have a mutual interest in developing cooperation in the energy and investment fields, as well as in working out new payment and investment systems related to the current realities in the international financial market. We also have major historical and cultural projects, we are interacting in the field of sports,” Labetsky added.

Read more in an interview with Alexei Labetsky to Izvestia:

“Brazil is motivated to join the sanctions regime”