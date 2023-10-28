Israel has no plans to leave the United Nations (UN), but cooperation with it may be reconsidered. This was announced by the Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi on Saturday, October 28.

Thus, he commented on the statement by Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, which was made after the General Assembly of the world organization adopted a resolution calling for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Erdan, in particular, said that the UN has lost its legitimacy by adopting a document that does not condemn the actions of the Hamas movement.

“If an organization is constantly working against you, you need to think about how to continue to participate. But I don’t think we will leave the UN. <…> We are not going to leave the UN yet,” Ben Zvi noted in an interview with TASS.

However, he added that in the current situation, “cooperation in various aspects can be reconsidered.”

On October 27, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted a resolution introduced by Jordan from 22 Arab countries that calls for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 120 countries, including Russia, voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained. After this, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel rejects the call for a ceasefire and will continue to fight Hamas.

On the same day, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli army announced an expansion of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. He noted that the decision taken is necessary to achieve the goals of this war.

It was also reported that military operations were intensifying along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Residents of the enclave told CNN that the evening of October 27 airstrikes were the most intense since the escalation of the conflict.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured by Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed. Among Palestinians, the number of victims increased to 7.3 thousand, and over 18.9 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.