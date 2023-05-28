Russian Ambassador to London Kelin: Russia has not yet begun serious actions within the framework of the NWO in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin commented on the progress of the special operation in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Kelin assessed the course of the special operation with the words “Russia has not yet begun to act seriously.” According to him, Moscow is ready for peace, but the West is exacerbating the conflict.

“[Продолжительность конфликта на Украине] depends on the efforts to escalate it by the NATO countries, especially the UK… Sooner or later, of course, this escalation may take on a new dimension that we don’t need or want. We can make peace tomorrow,” he stressed.