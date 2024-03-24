Vietnamese Ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the terrorist attack near the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the day of mourning on March 24, expressing condolences to the Russians and the Russian government on behalf of the Vietnamese People's Party.

“We share the compassion and grief of the Russian people for the loss. We also condemn all acts of terrorism and all forms of attacks against civilians. The huge number of victims, including women and children, is terrifying,” he said in an interview with Izvestia.

He also expressed confidence that the criminals will receive the punishment they deserve.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. The terrorists also set fire to the concert hall, creating a fire with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased to 133 people, and the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region reported 154 victims.

On March 23, the head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.