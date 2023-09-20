Ukrainian Ambassador in Warsaw Vasily Zvarych explained his country’s position on the unacceptability for Kyiv of Poland’s unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. On Wednesday, September 20, Zvarych was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry, where he outlined Kyiv’s vision on this issue.

“During this meeting, the Ukrainian ambassador once again explained the Ukrainian position regarding the unacceptability for Ukraine of the Polish unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain,” the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko said following the meeting on his page on the social network Facebook (owned by the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The fact that the Ukrainian Ambassador was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry earlier that day was reported by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, citing the Polish Foreign Ministry. It was noted that he was received by Deputy Minister Pavel Yablonsky, who conveyed to the diplomat “the decisive protest of the Polish side in relation to the wording” of the Ukrainian leader.

We are talking about the speech of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on September 19 at the UN General Assembly, in which he expressed resentment at “some friends” who refused to buy Ukrainian grain, accusing these countries of false solidarity. He noted that with such actions they are playing along with Moscow.

On September 15, the European Commission lifted restrictions on the import of four types of agricultural products from Ukraine, which had been in force since May. Poland, Slovakia and Hungary decided to unilaterally extend the import ban. These countries are concerned that the cheap Ukrainian grain that has flooded the European market is harming local farmers who are unable to withstand this competition.

After this, Kyiv filed a lawsuit with the WTO against countries that banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products. According to the head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Sviridenko, it was fundamentally important to show that countries do not have the right to unilaterally ban the import of grain.

Commenting on the dispute between Ukraine and Poland over grain exports, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that these disagreements are far from the last, and continued conflicts are ahead. Russia, in turn, is closely monitoring the development of the situation, he pointed out.