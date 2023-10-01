Kiev hopes that Washington will prepare new decisions on arms supplies in 45 days. This was announced on Sunday, October 1, by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova after the news of American leader Joe Biden signing a law extending funding for the country’s federal government.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine currently has several billion dollars to solve problems with defense and energy. In addition, she drew attention to the fact that the US budget resolution is temporary and will only be adopted for 45 days.

“It is obvious that at the end of these 45 days a new decision will be required,” Markarova wrote on her Facebook page (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

In addition, she expressed the opinion that there was no threat to previously approved US supplies.

“There are funds. The government will work, so nothing threatens the supply of weapons and equipment approved earlier,” the ambassador noted.

Earlier, on September 30, the US House of Representatives approved on September 30 a government funding project for 45 days proposed by the Republican Party. The project does not contain any financial assistance to Ukraine.

On September 29, representatives of the Republican Party predicted a two-week break in the government. It was noted that if a shutdown is announced, more than 820 thousand federal employees will be sent on unpaid leave, that is, they will not be able to go to another job, and wages will not be transferred.

A day earlier, on September 28, American political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia that the suspension of the US government would lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, US President Joe Biden has no way to avoid a shutdown – this process will happen automatically on October 1.

Biden on September 24 called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.