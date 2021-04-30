Russian Ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov presented copies of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Vladimir Makei. This was announced on Friday, April 30, in the press service of the Russian embassy.

“On April 30, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei on the occasion of the presentation of copies of his credentials,” the diplomatic mission said.

Makei congratulated the Russian ambassador on the start of work in Belarus and added that he hopes for active work and strengthening of bilateral relations.

On April 28, the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, announced that Minsk had endorsed and handed over to Moscow the projects of 26 integration roadmaps. The Belarusian prime minister stressed that the deputy heads of the governments of the countries continue constructive negotiations on the integration of the countries. He expressed confidence that the “necessary solutions” in the course of this work will be found in the interests of both states.

In early April, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in his congratulations on the Day of Unity of Peoples, announced the interest of Belarusians and Russians in further integration. According to him, the countries will overcome all difficulties together.

Yevgeny Lukyanov was appointed Russian Ambassador to Belarus on March 25. Former Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev was relieved of his duties on March 19, in this post he worked since April 30, 2019. By the same presidential decree, he was appointed Secretary of State of the Union State.