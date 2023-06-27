The Russian Embassy in Australia, together with lawyers, are carefully analyzing the strategy for further action after the June 26 Supreme Court of this country rejected the Russian appeal and thus supported the decision of the parliament to terminate the lease agreement with Moscow for the new diplomatic mission building. This was reported to Izvestia by the Russian Ambassador to Canberra Alexei Pavlovsky.

“So far, only the request to suspend the law for the period of the upcoming trial, which is yet to come, has been rejected. It is clear, however, that this decision already shows a very definite mood of the court. Now we are carefully analyzing the situation together with our lawyers, defining a strategy for further actions,” the Russian ambassador said.

Recall that on June 15, the Australian government, referring to “recommendations relating to national security interests”, passed a law through Parliament that allowed Canberra to unilaterally terminate the agreement concluded with the Russian Embassy back in 2008.

The Russian diplomatic mission tried to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, but the court ruled that “the law of the parliament should take precedence.”

