Ukraine, if it continues to be pumped with Western weapons, will turn into a “failed state,” Andrey Kelin, Russian ambassador to London, told Al-Qahera News in Egypt on August 11. Interview published on Youtube channel embassies.

“I see only two ways out of this situation (out of the conflict – Ed.). If Ukraine continues to be pumped with weapons, and if attacks and hostilities continue from Ukraine, then this will end up with Ukraine becoming a failed state,” the ambassador said.

According to him, this is scary, since there will be no one to restore the country, and there will be no funds for this.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia appreciates the efforts of all countries, including African ones, to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, but now there is no initiative that could give a realistic way out of this crisis.

Kelin noted that the agreement, which will be approved and accepted by Russia, should assume the absence of threats to the Russian Federation from Kyiv. Security and all conditions for Russian speakers must also be ensured, and modern territorial realities must be recognized.

Reuters reported on August 7 that the United States would send $200 million worth of weapons to Ukraine. The aid package would include mine-clearing equipment, TOW and AT4 anti-tank weapons, guns and ammunition, and air defense interceptors.

The next day, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the White House would announce a new military aid package for Ukraine this week.

The last round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Turkish Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, in October, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. Then the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.