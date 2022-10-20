The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Belarus to the country, Andrey Luchinok, said that his country and the United Arab Emirates have established strong and reliable friendship relations over the past three decades, and effective steps have been taken to expand cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, communications and technology, as well as in the fields of transport, trade, investment, tourism, education and culture.

During an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, he added, “Over the years of our presence in the UAE, we have formed stable relations in all fields, based on trust and mutual respect,” pointing to the continuous visits between officials of the two countries at all levels.

On the continuous development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Belarus, with the support and care of the leaderships of the two countries, he said, “If we talk about the region as a whole, Belarus maintains strong friendly relations with all the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, but the most developed of them is certainly with the United Arab Emirates, where diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. The two countries took place on October 20, 1992, and today we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of this important event.

He referred to the historic visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” in 2019, to Belarus, as well as the repeated visits of the Belarusian President to the UAE.

He stressed that over the past thirty years, the friendship between the Belarusian and Emirati peoples has strengthened, which is reflected in the mutual support for a number of issues on the international agenda.

On the growth of the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries, His Excellency explained that the volume of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Belarus amounted to about $82.6 million last year 2021, distributed as $32 million in imports, $44.5 million in non-oil exports and 6. $1 million in re-exports, an increase of 16.2% compared to the total foreign trade of $71.1 million in 2020.

Regarding the participation of the Republic of Belarus in Expo 2020 Dubai, which was held last year, he said: “Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was brilliantly organized, was of great help to us, as it allowed us to comprehensively present our country in terms of economic potential and to show our historical and cultural heritage.. The high level of our pavilion is also confirmed by the international exhibition community, in particular by the American magazine “Exhibitors”, which traditionally collects reviews of Expos.

On the joint projects between the two friendly countries, the Belarusian ambassador stressed: “We strive to ensure that our projects are not only profitable, but achieve high and long-term returns,” noting that the UAE today is the largest investor in Belarus among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and in 2021 it was one of the One of the four largest investors in Belarus.

It is noteworthy that diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Belarus began in 1992, and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1999, and the UAE Embassy in Minsk was opened in 2008. Relations between the two countries developed with a rapid dynamism that resulted in political cooperation and mutual support. The positions of each other in international organizations and forums, and there is congruence and trust in the political views, which made these relations culminate in repeated visits between the leaderships of the two countries, and the frequent exchange of visits between the official delegations of the two countries, and participation in the events that are held in both countries.