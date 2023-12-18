Russian-Chinese relations are capable of overcoming any obstacles in an era of colossal changes throughout the world. This was announced on Tuesday, December 19, by Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

“Over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Russia have gone through a difficult path, both sides deeply realized that building good-neighborly, partnership relations meets the interests of the peoples of the two countries,” he noted in a conversation with “RIA News”.

According to the diplomat, despite the large number of global challenges, cooperation between Beijing and Moscow will only become stronger.

As Zhang Hanhui emphasized, the heads of the PRC and the Russian Federation are aimed at further maintaining dialogue “in various formats,” and the whole of 2024 will be “very bright and eventful for Chinese-Russian relations.”

In addition, he added that strengthening contacts between the ministries of foreign affairs, as well as the heads of other relevant departments of the two states, contributes to “deepening practical interaction.”

Earlier, on December 18, in a joint statement by Russia and China following the results of the ninth Sino-Russian financial dialogue in Beijing, it was noted that the countries intend to continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various formats against the backdrop of instability in the global economy and Western sanctions.

On November 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the strategic partnership between Russia and China is at an unprecedented high level. According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing are coordinating efforts in solving the most important international problems on a bilateral basis, as well as in the formats of the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral structures. Such interaction contributes to building a more just and democratic world order, he said.

On November 17, Putin said that relations between Russia and China are unique in nature – never in the history of the two states has the dialogue between Moscow and Beijing reached such heights and such quality. According to the Russian leader, the basis of this success is, above all, trust.

Before this, on November 8, Putin announced that contacts between Russia and China in the military and military-technical spheres had reached a new level. He emphasized that countries do not build military alliances following the example of the Cold War and calmly react to the creation of US military blocs with other countries.