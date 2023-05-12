The Sudanese army has defeated all the bases of the Rapid Reaction Forces and is conducting targeted operations in the capital of the country, its ambassador to Moscow, Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“The government destroyed all the bases of the RRF, including in the provinces of Sudan – they lost their material base, communication channels and many soldiers. Now they are concentrated in Khartoum, among the civilian population,” he said.

According to the ambassador, the army cannot attack them in Khartoum because it would cause more loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

“Therefore, a different strategy is being used – an operation is carried out in the capital without causing damage to the civilian population: they attack specific military facilities and units where they are hiding,” the diplomat explained.

The situation in Sudan escalated in mid-April due to disagreements between the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the leader of the Rapid Reaction Force, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the capital, Khartoum.

Later, the Sudanese armed forces and the country’s rapid reaction forces (RRF) agreed to a ceasefire from May 4 to 11. This was announced on May 2 by the Foreign Ministry of South Sudan. About 400 civilians have been killed and 1,928 civilians have been injured since the outbreak of clashes between the army and special forces, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Union on April 28.

