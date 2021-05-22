The ambassador of Spain Javier Sandomingo Núñez assured that if the World Health Organization (WHO) approves the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V “there would be no problems” for his government to re-enable the entry of Argentines who received this medication.

“The problem is that it is not the Spanish government that evaluates this, it is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Unfortunately no institution approved the vaccine and it is not the policy of Spain to go against the norms of the European Union, “said the diplomatic representative.

In an interview with TNNúñez remarked that, if the WHO approves the use of Sputnik V, “there would be no problem” in which Argentines who received this medication “can enter Spain.”

“We would be interested if the Russian vaccine is approved since there are many foreigners who arrive in the country and are vaccinated with Sputnik. European countries can allow entry if the vaccine is approved at least by the WHO,” he insisted.

Disinfection operation against El Prat Airport, in Barcelona. For the moment the borders will continue to be closed by the Argentines. Photo EFE

The day before, the president of Spain Pedro Sánchez announced that that country will reopen its borders, starting on June 7, to travelers who have the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus. But Argentines who received the two doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will not be able to travel, for now.

The WHO emergency approved vaccines from Pfizer / BioNtTech, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen and Moderna. But the Russian vaccine is still to be seen.

Núñez confirmed that in the meeting that President Alberto Fernández held with his Spanish counterpart, the possibility that Spain would donate vaccines against the coronavirus to Argentina was analyzed.

“Yes, they talked about that. President Sánchez has already announced that when the country reaches 50% immunized he was willing to donate part of the vaccines“, he specified.

Regarding the steps taken by President Fernández to try to refinance the debt of around 45,000 million dollars with the IMF, the Spanish ambassador indicated that the will of his country is to support these actions.

“To the modest extent of our ability we are going to try. We have something to say at the IMF and Argentina can count on us. President Fernández also found a similar reaction in the other countries he visited during his tour, “he said.

LM