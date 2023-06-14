South Africa will continue to develop cooperation with Russia, despite pressure from the United States, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maketuka told Izvestiya.

“We all understand that the US is always ready to punish any country that builds a strong relationship with Russia,” he said.

The ambassador noted that relations between South Africa and Russia are a matter of bilateral ties.

“The fact that some third countries speak out on this issue is, of course, unpleasant. But South Africa is a friend to all. We cooperate with the US, we have strong trade ties with the EU, we are also building relationships with the countries of the Middle East and Latin America. And we trade with everyone, regardless of circumstances,” the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, US lawmakers called on the White House to reconsider holding an AGOA (Africa Economic Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides countries on the continent duty-free access to the US market. – Ed.) in South Africa and move it to another country due to close ties with Russia .

