The presidents of seven African states will come to Kyiv and St. Petersburg in order to listen to the points of view of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and not to impose their own plan for a peaceful settlement, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maketuka told Izvestia.

“Recently, the head of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, who will become the official representative of the delegation, made a statement on behalf of the group and clarified that the seven African leaders are not coming with any specific plan of 10 or 14 points. They will come to listen to the two sides – Ukraine and Russia, in order to get first-hand information about what exactly led to the state of conflict, ”he said.

The ambassador added that the meetings will take place this week: on June 15, the delegation will arrive in Warsaw, from where it will go to Ukraine to meet with the President of Ukraine and his delegation, and then on June 17 they will arrive in St. Petersburg, where they will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his official representatives.

According to the South African diplomat, President Ramaphos appointed South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor as his envoy to explain the position of African countries on the peace initiative to the G7 states.

“Initially, there were six countries in the delegation, but Comoros joined them two weeks ago. President Azali Assoumani is now also the chairman of the African Union, but he will arrive as part of the delegation not in this capacity, but precisely as the leader of the Comoros,” said the South African Ambassador.

He specified that the African Union is not yet involved in the peace process.

