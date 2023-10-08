Interview by Giulio Gambino with the Israeli Ambassador to Rome, Alon Bar, after the Hamas attack: “We thought we could live with the threat, we had learned to do so, but today it is no longer possible, this is war, and must lead only to the total disarmament of Hamas.” But who finances Hamas? “Iran, obviously, also in Italy but there are several NGOs that send money to Gaza under the guise of humanitarian support”. Has Israeli intelligence failed? “We were surprised, we underestimated the Palestinians… Hamas is as cruel and brutal as ISIS.” The Israeli diplomat representing the Jewish State in Rome speaks on the eve of the anniversary of the attack on the Rome Synagogue on 9 October 1982: 37 injured and one dead, two-year-old Stefano Gaj Tachè.

Ambassador Alon Bar, as we speak, the death count in Israel after the brutal aggression carried out by Hamas has exceeded 600. Your brother, who is miraculously alive, was also a victim of the attack which occurred on Shabbat, the Jewish holiday of rest. How are you and your family?

He is fine, thank you, now our whole country is devastated, we have never seen something like this before, the level of barbarism, the killing of children, the kidnapping of women and elderly people, the cruelty we have witnessed is something I cannot believe we will never forget.

Why this attack by Hamas right now?

It is difficult to find a logical explanation, Hamas was looking for an opportunity and they found it, but the effect of what they did will backfire on their own people.

The security apparatuses, Mossad and Shin Bet, are known to be among the most efficient in the world. If they didn’t prevent an attack of this magnitude, one might think that more than one thing went wrong. Has Israeli intelligence failed?

Yes, there is no doubt, both security apparatuses were surprised, given the quantity of missiles being so large and occurring in such a short period of time. The most surprising thing about this barbarity were the terrorists who infiltrated the areas inhabited by civilians, carrying out every kind of violence, massacre, stabbings, killings, kidnappings, towards everything: women, children, the elderly.

His words describe hell. How was all this possible in the country in the world most strongly supported by Washington and most at the forefront in terms of military defense and intelligence services?

We underestimated them. An investigation must be conducted to explain what happened. Unfortunately we were unable to defend our people. Such a level of cruelty had never been seen in Israel. Not even in Ukraine does the same happen today, with such brutality. Killing and stabbing women and children like that… Maybe only ISIS acts like that.

Was there therefore “external” support for Hamas in planning such a devastating attack?

We know for a fact that Iran has provided financial support and weapons to Hamas for many years. At the moment, even in Italy, there are individuals who support Hamas.

Who am I, Ambassador?

I don’t want to name names.

At least give us an idea.

There are some Italian NGOs that, under the guise of humanitarian support, finance Hamas. We expect the Italian parliament and the Italian authorities to immediately end this support, despite it being passed off as humanitarian.

Can you name some of these NGOs and explain how you became aware of their support for Hamas, as well as how this occurs?

At this moment I don’t want to name names and it would be inappropriate, I tell you that it is like this and that we know it well. We hope this attack puts an end to that support.

So you rule out Iran being behind this most recent aggression?

We know that they cheered what happened against Israel and that they have financed Hamas in recent years, but we have no evidence (yet…) of their possible support and involvement in this specific attack.

Have you spoken to Netanyahu in these hours?

No, I spoke to the Israeli foreign minister. And also several Italian political leaders and managers. We received unanimous and bipartisan solidarity. I thank Prime Minister Meloni for having projected the Israeli flag at Palazzo Chigi.

You have been Ambassador for a year, what are the relations with the government of Rome?

We have a very close relationship, consolidated by years of collaboration, our respective Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers have met and maintain good contacts. Beyond that, we have fruitful relationships across intelligence, technology and education. There is a lot of solidarity, in general, from the Italian people towards the Israeli people.

Is there a particular political group from which you feel greater support and sensitivity in Italy?

We have no preferences. In equal measure I collaborate and dialogue well with Salvini, Lollobrigida, Crosetto, Nordio, Tajani.

Practically the entire government. And the opposition?

Yes also, Elly Schlein called me to express solidarity.

Is diplomacy at loggerheads around the world?

I firmly believe in it, but diplomacy alone is useless, it can be useful to prevent something that would be much worse.

Returning to Israel, did you have any warnings of this terrible attack?

There had been some warnings, the tension had come and gone over the last year, but the atrocity and magnitude of this attack, the intensity with which it occurred, was completely unexpected.

From his words, and from what is possible to know, however, it seems like something widely planned. Or don’t you think so?

You’re right, what you’re asking for is truly fundamental, and I’ll tell you why right away: up until now, we had learned to live with this constant threat of Palestinian terrorism, somehow adapting. We thought it might last. But we were wrong. Today we have learned that this is no longer possible. This is war. A war that must lead to only one thing: a significant reduction to disarm Hamas. And it will be bad, believe me, for both Hamas and the Palestinians. We can’t live like this anymore.

Do you think there is any correlation between the war in Ukraine and what happened with the aggression by Hamas?

If there had not been the war in Ukraine, we would have seen a reaction from the international community that was much more supportive towards Israel and above all harsher towards Hamas, condemning Hamas’ terrorism more blatantly.

So do you think Hamas has exploited this “momentum” because the rest of the world is dealing with other outbreaks around the world?

I think so, but we’ll see over time.

Do you think that Hamas’ aggression, added to the Ukrainian conflict, could constitute a deadly cocktail so that there is a concrete possibility that a war on an even larger and, potentially, global scale could be unleashed in the world?

It’s a possibility. You see: if Hezbollah entered the conflict with a straight leg by helping Hamas against Israel, it means that, with Iran present in Syria, the entire Middle East would boil again. And, if Israel responds, it will truly be chaos, and the risk of extending this conflict is real.

Is it possible to hypothesize Russia’s involvement in yesterday’s aggression carried out by Hamas?

Russia has interests in the Middle East and has an influence on Hezbollah but above all it has an even greater influence in Syria, so its role in this conflict can have a double meaning: of de-escalation, and this would be a positive factor, or of further tension, and this would be very serious.

Were Italian citizens also involved in the attack?

We know that there are citizens with dual citizenship, Israeli and Italian, who may have been taken hostage, but we are not yet certain of this, and we also believe that some of these people could be part of the victims.

Do you see the initial phases of the Yom Kippur War in this attack?

There is an interesting similarity, this year also marks the 50th anniversary of that war, but in this case there is a real terrorist organization involved… Of course, however, the attack took place on a Saturday, a way to make Israel unprepared. Which perhaps worked against us.

Is it possible that a highly turbulent political year and, now, this war too have contributed to weakening Israel’s image?

Perceptions don’t change that quickly. And they are formed not on how wars like this one begin, but on how they end. There is a great debate in Israel regarding the balance of executive, legislative and judicial powers. I hope that we will find a renewed level of solidarity on these issues. I can’t really tell you anything else as ambassador.

Clear. Do you believe, however, that more generally – and without going into domestic politics – the perception of Israel on the international scene has weakened after such a brutal attack on it by Hamas?

It’s possible, but it’s too early to tell.

Ambassador, how do you judge US support for Israel after Hamas’ aggression? There are those who judged it slower and less explicit than usual…

No, I don’t think so, honestly. Washington’s support certainly won’t fade.

What are the relations between Israel and the Arab countries at the moment?

It will not be easy to continue on the path taken to normalize those relations, but before this aggression we had noticed a clear improvement with Saudi Arabia, for example, and we hope that this can continue.

Hamas declared that one of the objectives of the attack was the normalization of relations between the Arab states and Israel. The Abraham Accords were supposed to bring peace and instead the clashes never ended…

You see, in reality the Agreements were not supposed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We should not judge them in this sense. Their aim was to improve relations between Israel and the Arab countries. This, I think I can say, has happened. Any significant example: the number of flights between Israel and Morocco are equal, today, to those between Israel and Italy. Previously, to go to Morocco, they had to pass through several countries. And so on.

Some observers have pointed out how some Western media and journalists have been commenting on what is happening in these hours without taking into account the condition of Palestinian civilians for over seventy years, just as they have been on the humanitarian disaster in Donbass for eight years. What do you think?

Look, it’s very simple: I tell these people that what Hamas has done is proof that, as long as Hamas behaves like this, the lives of the people in the Gaza Strip will be in danger. The only way is to get rid of Hamas. Forever.