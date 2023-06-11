The promised transfer by Canada of the Russian An-124 aircraft to Ukraine will be theft and will not be legal, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said on June 10.

“This is completely illegal, this is theft, robbery. The Trudeau regime has shown that the rule of law does not exist in Canada, ”the diplomat quotes TASS.

Stepanov continued that pumping Ukrainian fighters with weapons would not give good results and would not help end the conflict. According to the Russian ambassador, all the goals of the special operation will be achieved, and the tasks will be completed.

Earlier on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the transfer of the An-124 aircraft confiscated from Russia to Kyiv.

The Russian cargo plane arrived in Canada last February. The Canadian authorities banned the An-124 from taking off, as the country closed its airspace to Russian aviation. The crew was placed in a hotel, later the Russians were able to return to their homeland.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.