Russian Ambassador to Washington Antonov said there was no clear light in relations between Russia and the United States

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said the United States continues to believe in the ability to weaken Moscow through economic blackmail and political pressure. About this he told in an interview with Izvestia.

Antonov assessed the relations between Russia and the United States and stressed that they are going through a deep crisis. He also stated that there was no light in the dialogue between the two countries.

Related materials:

“Washington is still confident that it is necessary to continue the policy of political pressure and economic blackmail. The result of such actions, according to the plans of politicians, should be a weak Russia, unable to defend its national interests,” he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the United States is able to stop the conflict in Ukraine, but they continue to supply weapons to Kyiv, ignoring Moscow’s warnings. Russia has repeatedly stated that military assistance can be intercepted by “non-state actors, or, more simply, terrorists, criminals.” Antonov added that the collective West is using Ukraine as an instrument of struggle against Russia.

“Russia will never accept a situation where new threats will grow along the perimeter of our borders, and security will be weakened,” Antonov concluded.

Earlier, he accused the US of an illogical decision. The ambassador criticized the decision of the US Department of Commerce to deprive Moscow of the status of a market economy.