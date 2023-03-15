At present, it is too early to talk about the full-fledged entry of Cuba into the Eurasian Economic Union. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the republic’s ambassador to Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Peña.

“We are now working together with the countries of the EAEU and we are trying to ensure that not only we benefit from this, but also the states of the union benefit from us, from our capabilities, for example, in the field of medicine and other areas,” said the head of the Cuban diplomatic mission.

He said that Cuba, among other things, offers its own tourist destination, as well as investments in the Mariel Special Development Zone. According to the ambassador, there is a site there, issued by the EAEU for the creation of an industrial park.

“It is probably too early to say that we would like to become a full-fledged member of the EAEU, the main thing is that we are working intensively. Life will show,” Peña added.

The Republic received the status of an observer state at the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020.

