Ambassador Kuznetsov: Moscow and Helsinki will not return to the previous format of cooperation

Helsinki and Moscow will not be able to return to the previous format of cooperation. Finland has become part of the aggressive NATO bloc, said Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov, writes TASS.

“Sooner or later, ties between countries will begin to be restored. However, this will not happen as soon as we would like. Here everything will depend not so much on Helsinki, which has largely lost its independence,” he noted.

According to Kuznetsov, in any case, there will be no return to the previous format of cooperation, given that Finland is a NATO member.

The ambassador also pointed out that the dismantling of bilateral relations between Russia and Finland was the result of unilateral actions by the Finnish authorities. Very often they even went beyond the sanctions guidelines of Brussels.

Earlier, military observer and founder of the Military Russia website Dmitry Kornev said that the militarization of Finland did not come as a surprise to Russia; Moscow was preparing for it.

According to him, Russia has taken measures to stop the threat. This could include the creation of two new military districts.

In turn, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that Finland did not benefit from joining NATO, and the country found itself in a difficult situation.