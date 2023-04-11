Ambassador Feoktistov said that cases of Russophobia have become more frequent in Argentina

In Argentina, cases of manifestation of Russophobia have become more frequent, cases of direct violence are observed. This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov, reports RIA News.

In particular, in 2022, the authorities of Buenos Aires denied the Russian-speaking community the opportunity to celebrate the popular annual Mother Rus’ party, the diplomat said. According to him, in previous years, this party “gathered thousands of participants and was one of the most important events in the life of the diaspora.” In addition, Feoktistov recalled that one of the honorary Russian consuls was hit in the back of the head when leaving the Catholic church. The attackers also shouted “insulting cries against Russia,” he added.

At the same time, the ambassador stressed that Russia is counting on friendly relations with the South American country. He noted that the countries are connected by a long history of diplomatic relations and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have every right to hope that Argentina does not deviate from its human rights standards and does not stoop to cheap Russophobia,” Feoktistov said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov called the scandal surrounding the arrival of Russians in Argentina an artificial hype. He also said that in Buenos Aires there were also cases when Russian speech became a reason for checking documents on the street – even employees of the diplomatic mission faced similar situations.