Ambassador Antonov explained US UAV flights by collecting data for UAF strikes on the Russian army

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that American drones are collecting data near the borders of Russia, which are then used by Ukraine to strike at Russian forces and territory. The diplomat’s response was published on the channel of the diplomatic mission in Telegram.

Antonov noted that the activities of the US military near the Russian borders are of concern, and called them unacceptable. In particular, we are talking about the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). “What are they doing thousands of kilometers from the United States? The answer is obvious: they are collecting intelligence information, which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory, ”he said.

The ambassador expressed hope that in the future the United States would refrain from speculation in the media space and stop flights near the borders of Russia.

Earlier, Anatoly Antonov warned US aircraft and ships against approaching the state borders of Russia. According to him, American aircraft and ships “have nothing to do” near Russian borders.