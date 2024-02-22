Efforts to reach peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine were thwarted by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the direction of the United States, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said on February 22.

According to him, the British prime minister blocked the negotiations “with the blessing from Washington, because he cannot do it on his own.”

“He arrived there, and the document, which had already been initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation (David) Arakhamia, was thrown into the trash, and Ukraine began to fight. These are the consequences of what was done by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” the diplomat said in an interview with TRT World TV channel, reports “RIA News”.

Earlier, on February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s readiness for dialogue with Ukraine. The head of state has also repeatedly stated that Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The Russian leader also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

In the same month, the head of the faction of the pro-presidential party of Ukraine Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, said that British ex-Prime Minister Johnson dissuaded the Ukrainian side from signing peace agreements with Russia in 2022. According to him, Johnson said during his visit to Kyiv: “Let's just fight.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Istanbul. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the decision of the country's National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.