Have we ever wondered why gold is underground? The covered gold exposure invites you to listen to the sounds and voices of what has remained hidden in the subsoil of the Amazon: minerals, waters and beings. Through an immersive proposal, the Colombian artist Barbara Santos suggests the need for a fractal and interspecie connection with the planet we inhabit.

As part of the exhibition at the house on (March 4-16), activations are carried out in collaboration with the SabdedoSano Reynel Ortega and the English anthropologist Stephen Hugh-Jones. Ortega shares his vision of climate change from Ancestral Amazon knowledge, while Hugh-Jones, with more than six decades of study in the region, provides an anthropological perspective on the ways of understanding and translating this knowledge. Barbara Santos, who has worked with them for years, takes up some of the reflections developed in several of their projects, where the challenges of translating knowledge from such different universes are addressed.

With more than 20 years of work in the Amazon, Santos Entrelaza in his work time, respect and relationship with beings – human and non -human – of the jungle. His work explores healing as technology and the impossibility of translating certain knowledge without stripping them of their essence. Through this sample, it raises a fundamental reflection: the need to understand that not all knowledge is translatable or assimilable from a western perspective. Your approach does not seek to rationalize the incomprehensible, but allow it to flow in its own logic and temporality.

The presentation of covered gold seeks to break the ways in which we interact with language and induce visitor to experience the sounds of the jungle and assimilate, in the incomprehensible words in Barasano of the Saber Reynel Ortega, messages about the future of the world.









Faced with the historical desire to control and translate knowledge, the work proposes a different approach: not impose meanings, but to let these stories flow in their own nature. Thus, covered gold does not intend to offer an absolute truth, but to show how ancestral knowledge, the traditional ritual and knowledge about plants are living technologies, in permanent transformation. As the electric river that emerges from the ground, these layers of knowledge contain codes that Western science has not yet managed to decipher.

The project is framed within the special program of Arc 2025 dedicated to Amazonas, “Wamatisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo,” curated by María Wills and Denilson Baniwa. Artists, curators and groups involved in this edition are immersed in the rich biodiversity of the Amazon and its complex realities, using art as an awareness and action tool against the environmental crisis that puts this lung of the planet at risk.