Barcelona City Council announces the introduction of a new tax that will discourage home delivery of the enormous amount of products that are delivered every day in the city, and encourage the use of collection points where to go to look for shipments. This tax, if it achieved its goal, would mean an improvement for life in the city for different reasons. It would allow, for example, the reduction of circulatory congestion and air and noise pollution. We know that pollution causes some 3,000 deaths a year and serious illnesses in the Barcelona metropolitan area. We also know that the emissions produced by distribution transport seriously contribute to climate change and we must urgently reduce them.

The City Council considers that large electronic commerce and distribution companies, such as Amazon —hence the name of the new rate— make excessive use of public space. The rate is especially directed towards these large companies, since it is expected that if they use subcontracting from small companies or people who distribute independently, it will be the large company that will have to pay the rate. Companies that invoice more than one million euros for deliveries in the city will pay. The Government of Barcelona clearly identifies serious problems in our society, the question lies in the instruments that the city or other administrations may have to solve them.

Amazon, like other large retail and distribution companies, is driving a change in our ways of life. It is convenient to be aware that these changes, presented as something positive due to the comfort that they can bring, also have profoundly dangerous and pernicious consequences associated with them. The convenience of ordering everything we need through a couple of clicks and receiving it in 30 minutes, 24 hours or a few days, has high environmental costs for our health and also for the sustainable society model that is said to be promoted from local to United Nations.

The ‘Amazon tax’ is not presented solely as a policy that discourages transport in the city and the excessive use of public space. It is also presented as a support measure for small and local businesses that joins others that have already been applied: low levels of official protection, the promotion of municipal markets, public digitization projects… In the world of the free market, dimension counts a lot. Large e-commerce companies generate multiple impacts on our societies and many of them do not seem desirable. Can we live without local commerce? How does the job insecurity that accompanies the business model of these large companies affect us? There are many questions and they all point to the environmental and social unsustainability of this business model. Economic globalization, large shopping centers, precariousness, neglect of serious ecological impacts have arrived before… Companies like Amazon can be the final blow to the sustainability of our societies. The question today is not whether the ‘Amazon tax’ is necessary, but whether it is enough.

