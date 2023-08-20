EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Conserving the Amazon is a global priority. Much more now, when its forests and its waters are seriously threatened. According to several reports, the Amazon forests are undergoing rapid transformation and show high levels of degradation. The image is becoming more frequent: disconnected fragments of jungle, at the same time that large pastures used for agriculture or livestock multiply. One of the most strategic ecosystems, due to its role as a regulator of global temperature and rainfall cycles, has a high risk of reaching a point of no return, which implies that the ecosystem would lose its resilience and recovery capacity, which that would have a dire impact on the communities and economies of the region, as well as on the global climate.

The current situation in the Amazon requires ambitious solutions that urgently and deeply cover the multidimensional problem, since it is not only an environmental issue but also an economic, social and cultural one. That is why, in order to mobilize the necessary actions to stop deforestation and prevent this ecosystem from reaching its tipping point, the Amazon Summit was held last week in the Brazilian city of Belém do Pará. In this event, the leaders of the Pan-Amazon countries, representatives of indigenous peoples and local communities and thousands of people from civil society, the private sector, the financial sector and scientists met to face the challenges of this ecosystem.

As a result of the Summit, the Declaration of Belém was published, which marks an important milestone in the rapprochement between the countries of the region with a common vision of maintaining connectivity between forests and urgently promoting solutions that seek a balance between the nature and each of the national development agendas.

The Declaration includes important advances in 113 points gathered in 18 thematic axes. It stands out, for example, the strengthening of the participation of indigenous peoples and local communities and the opening of spaces for dialogue between peoples; financing for programs that promote integrated and sustainable management of natural resources and generate economic alternatives; proposals in order to improve security, which aim to create greater cooperation between countries for the prevention, repression and investigation of illegal activities, in addition to measures focused on reducing environmental crimes and violations of the rights of human rights defenders, rights of indigenous peoples and socio-environmental rights; a great advance has been the recognition of the water cycle and the rivers of the region, mentioning the strengthening of sustainable water management as a priority action; Finally, the commitment to allocate more resources to scientific research for the region was established.

However, this is not enough.

The Declaration falls short of demands such as the conservation and protection of 80% of the Amazon by the year 2025, one of the main requests of indigenous peoples and other civil society organizations, arranged days before the Summit, with the in order to avoid the point of no return.

We still need a forceful call to action and a clear goal to stop deforestation and degradation in the Amazon basin in this decade; we need a clear position on how to concretely move towards a sustainable economy based on the potential of biodiversity; In addition, we need a concrete roadmap for many other issues, especially in the recognition of the territories of indigenous peoples, since they are the ones who protect large tracts of forest that still stands, just like the rivers.

Time passes, and we need concrete commitments from the countries with clear goals, we need to forge a collective effort to manage to protect, restore and adequately manage the Amazon.

For this reason, from The Nature Conservancy (TNC), we reiterate our commitment to the work that we are implementing hand in hand with local communities to promote a bioeconomy system. A development model in which, based on conservation, we can generate viable and attractive business alternatives for local populations.

In a study published by TNC, supported by Natura and the IDB, it was established that the bioeconomy can generate income similar to traditional production systems, in addition to generating added value linked to ecosystem services such as climate regulation for society. The bioeconomy represents a great opportunity at an environmental, economic, social and cultural level, therefore, it must be prioritized in public policies in the region.

The Summit reinforces the need to move forward with urgent actions. 2030 is now. Therefore, more than a solution, the Declaration is a starting point. An opportunity that we cannot miss to echo this message of ambition and urgency that has emanated from the Summit and promote actions to save the Amazon, one of the most critical ecosystems for the planet.