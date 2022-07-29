Luismi (left), who studied at UPCT, is currently working at Amazon as an expert in industrial robotics and mechatronics. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

A full year. That is the lifespan that the logistics center that Amazon, the global electronic commerce giant, will complete next September in the Murcian district of Valladolises and Lo Jurado in the midst of a pandemic. It is not unreasonable to apply the term ‘life’ to a plant in which, like an organism, everything flows through diverse and specific quasi-metabolic processes, carried out through the different organs or departments of the complex, which are capable of rapidly readjusting in case of need.

The architecture with which this enormous box of logistical magic was designed – which could have been considered science fiction just a few decades ago – gives it the capacity to process up to 550,000 products a day, operating figures that, however, are not have yet been reached. “We have been increasing our capacities since we started up, but until now, our peak has been the shipment of 460,000 products during Prime Day – a special period of offers that the company launches once a year – so we have still with a great capacity for growth here in Murcia”, explains Analía Bracamonte, operations manager of the center’s ‘inbound’ department, or what is the same, product reception and storage.

Gallery.

VICENTE VICENS / AGM



IN FIGURES 460,000

units managed to move on Prime Day; the design contemplates up to 550,000.

1,200

fixed is the figure that you want to reach in the facilities, which have 1,500 workers.

400

roles belonging to 60 different professions are those in which the template is distributed.

She is one of the 1,500 employees – who are divided between 60 professions and 400 roles – that the multinational has in Murcia, between the staff of the gigantic logistics center – which with 160,000 m2 built brings together 90% of these workers – and the staff of the station, more focused on the cast. The company’s commitment after the commissioning of these facilities during 2021 was to reach 1,200 permanent contracts in three years in the Region. “My department, Human Resources, has managed more than 800 permanent contracts in the time we’ve been here, in addition to those with which the center began to operate,” explains Amaia Pinedo.

The company will create 2,000 more jobs throughout Spain by the end of the year and has 500 vacancies in new technologies



Amazon does not specify what its specific plans are in the field of hiring for its facilities in Murcia, but it announces the creation of 2,000 new positions throughout Spain by the end of the year and highlights that there are currently half a thousand vacancies in the fields of new technologies, such as software engineers and developers, experts in ‘machine learning’ or in the cloud, data scientists and ‘architects’ of web services solutions.

“I was looking for greater projection”



Technological profiles are, for example, that of Luismi, an engineer trained at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and specialized in robotics who decided to jump from a Torre Pacheco company to a global company with greater projection; also José Manuel, a Murcian expert in networks and information technologies who Amazon gave him the opportunity to return home after 15 years traveling around the world.

«In the Human Resources department we have managed up to 800 permanent contracts since we started operating»



“To start up these facilities you need at least 10% of workers who come from other centers and already know how they work,” says Ginés, an Elche resident, supervisor at the incident control center, who arrived in Murcia last year from the Barcelona facilities. Analía arrived with him, to help get everything ready, and she has already bought a house in the capital’s municipality. “I came to the company without any kind of training and they have given me confidence and responsibilities”, concludes Sofía. All of them are the cells of this huge organism that maintains the ability to continue growing.