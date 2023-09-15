Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2023 – 22:25

The survival of the Amazon became one of the commitments made to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, the pact made between 193 United Nations (UN) Member States for Sustainable Development. The Amazon Impact Movement was announced this Thursday (14) during this year’s edition of the UN Global Compact in Brazil, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The initiative brings to light the need for investments and policies aimed at preserving the forest, valuing and protecting the region’s traditional peoples and territories and aligning technology with sustainability.

This is the first movement of the UN Global Compact in Brazil aimed specifically at the Amazon region – and focusing on public commitments made by companies in the public and private sectors to leverage the sustainable development of the Amazon.

The Pulse Scenario and Companies and Amazon survey, carried out in September with 160 companies participating in the UN Global Compact in Brazil, showed that 58.54% of companies reported having already carried out an analysis of the risks of operations in the face of the climate crisis. However, 79.72% did not analyze the impacts of the supply chain in relation to involvement with deforestation in the Amazon.

The research also shows that 64.63% of companies do not include clauses in contracts with suppliers that contain commitments not to deforest the Amazon.

According to the UN, focusing on preservation and combating deforestation is one of the ways to directly achieve other commitments of the 2030 Agenda, such as climate actions, responsible consumption and production and sustainable agriculture, for example.

Carlo Pereira, CEO of the UN Global Compact in Brazil, highlighted the importance of urgent measures to preserve and sustain the Amazon. For him, the actions are urgent, before the forest reaches a point where the existence of the forest and the global ecological balance are no longer possible.

“The forest is going through a process similar to savannization, where this rich forest like we have is lost and this is a catastrophe not only for Brazil, but for the world”, he said. “The Amazon is very responsible for the climate balance, which is why, now with data and facts, all international attention is focused on the Amazon”, he added.

Business activities

Eletrobrás and Ambipar are ambassadors of the Movimento Impacto Amazônia, the project aimed at preserving the Amazon. Banco do Brasil also foresees, by the end of the first half of 2024, investments of R$23 billion in financing actions focused on climate issues, such as renewable energy and energy efficiency, in addition to environmental recovery.

The Bank has worked towards a low-carbon economy, in line with the goals established for the 2030 Agenda and the principles of the global pact. This pact addresses topics such as Human Rights, Labor, Environment and combating corruption.

Civil society organizations also joined the goals for the pact. The Federal Public Ministry will form working groups to help develop solutions to critical problems in the Amazon.

Society participation

Rethinking business policies and the behavior of society as a whole is urgent and has been one of the main concerns of the UN Global Compact. Rachel Maia, president of the UN Global Management Council in Brazil, says that much more than promoting change, there needs to be a transformation not only among large companies, but among each individual.

“Company sustainability does not apply to company size. This is a mistake. It applies to the individual. The UN Global Compact is for everyone. That’s the big message. The UN has a great responsibility to spread the message that no one leaves anyone behind. This was the big agreement on the 2030 agenda. With this thought, I will look from the individual who is in the favelas to the individual who is in the mansions”.

Setback in results

The 2030 Agenda was born in 2000, arising from another pact: The Millennium Agenda. On that occasion, all 193 UN member countries signed the UN Global Compact, aimed at responsible corporate practices. Currently, the UN global pact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with coverage and engagement in 162 countries.

Eight years after UN countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, the assessment is that the progress of the pact is not going well. The CEO of the UN Global Compact in Brazil states that there were setbacks in global goals caused by “financial crises, major wars, the pandemic and several other points that caused us to regress on most issues.”

To mitigate the effects of the setback, according to Carlo, the UN Secretary General has brought together all the world’s governments, and in parallel civil society and large companies, so that the Agenda can get back on track and be accelerated.

