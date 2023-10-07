Amazon doesn’t beep as much anymore. Business school students have stopped standing in huge queues to try to work at the company led by Jeff Bezos when their recruiters come to recruit staff from them. The fever to join the ranks of Google, Microsoft, Facebook (today Meta) or Apple is also behind us (although recent MBA graduates have never been so nudged by them as to be hired by Amazon, whose offer of positions, in addition, has always been far superior). Companies that respond to the acronym GAFAM are paying the price for the wave of layoffs that have affected their image as employers.

Between 2022 and 2023, the cuts have taken away 200,000 jobs while the profits of these technology multinationals rose. Although American staff have been the most affected by the layoffs, in Spain (where their workforce is small, with the exception of Amazon, which has 22,000 employees), their performance has not gone down well with students and future job candidates. increase its staff: “The layoffs scared me and my group away from Google’s selection process, which the multinational contacted to interview us. I did not choose the company due to its long selection processes and salary expectations with which I was not very rewarded, since in these companies you work long hours and it is difficult to get your merit recognized. They are less rewarding than a smaller company,” says Diego Álvarez, 27, who is studying a master’s degree in Digital Marketing at ESIC Business & Marketing School.

The student believes that both for him and for many of his generation colleagues, the recognition of achievements is a transcendental issue, as is motivation with the project being undertaken. And that is easier to find in a smaller firm, which is now the target of his preferences.

The business schools explain that along with the students’ lower desire to join the staff of the big tech There is also a lower supply of jobs by these companies. According to InfoJobs, job offers in the sector have fallen overall by just over 1% compared to last year. “Amazon hired a lot due to the increase in demand after Covid and teleworking, which they thought would be maintained. But now it has laid off a lot of people and slowed down hiring a lot. It is no longer a top recruiter for business schools,” says Patrik Wallen, director of the Career Development Center at IESE Business School.

Data from Job Market Insights, a platform used big data to analyze the job offers that are moving in the market, they confirm that Amazon’s offers have been reduced by half compared to 2022. Although company sources assure that they continue to hire, they have opened two logistics centers this year in Zaragoza and Figueres (Girona), and that maintain their commitment to reach 25,000 employees in 2025. Of course, they do not say what their current workforce is; Only at the end of 2022 there were 22,000 employees.

After the wave of layoffs, MBA students hired by technology companies have been cut almost in half, explains Wallen, from 18% in 2022 to 10% this year. And consulting is the sector that benefits from this change. The transfer of students has gone from 33% to 50% of the total, encouraged above all by strategic consulting and fundamentally by the offers that come from McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney and Bain for Dubai, “which are very attractive because they offer very competitive and tax-free salaries.”

Consulting takes the cake. Job offers have grown by 3.6% so far this year in the Big Four, according to InfoJobs. With their specialization, the interest of students in working on technological projects within this sector is enormous, says María Obiols, director of the Career Service at Esade Business & Law School, who appreciates that the students who are attracted by large technology companies now They are also turning towards other sectors with greater social impact. “They are interested in sustainability, artificial intelligence…, issues that previously only companies like Amazon offered and that now offer start-ups or other smaller organizations,” he adds.

“Technology companies continue to recruit our students, although their percentage of hires has fallen over the total. Their layoffs in Spain have not been as exaggerated as in the United States and what they have done is get rid of veteran personnel in international positions, but not basic personnel,” says Nacho de Pinedo, CEO of ISDI, who ensures that the signings Currently, they are rising mainly in consulting firms (“Accenture alone hires more than all the technology companies combined, which have always been very small in Spain”), consumer goods companies, banks and construction companies. The offers have diversified and, in addition to large companies, medium-sized companies are gaining strength, according to De Pinedo.

New paradigm

Because the paradigm of the new generations has changed. “Young people increasingly value companies that are committed to their workers (in terms of conciliation, work by objectives, freedom and autonomy at work) and to society as a whole (ESG), something that companies should be aware of.” aware and even more so if they want to be attractive to them. Often, smaller companies find it easier to adapt to the environment, and are faster and more agile,” explains Raúl González Martín, director of the ESIC Professional Development Unit.

De Pinedo believes that what young candidates are looking for in companies is a good project that allows them to reconcile their personal life, in a company with a purpose where their work has an impact. “It is because of those things that students ask about, especially the younger they are. They no longer choose companies for a transactional issue, money or career development, but because it is a responsible firm, has a good work environment and covers their needs for teleworking and days off,” continues the head of ISDI.

Companies are stepping up to respond to all of this. To become sexy in the eyes of their candidates.

