Even before breakfast, chef Carlos Navarro enters the programmed sales system of his Kurobi restaurant, specializing in Japanese food. Thus, at seven in the morning he visualizes what the day will be like within the twelve square meters of his ‘blind kitchen’, where he only prepares dishes that the riders will bring to the customer. No customer in sight. Everyone at home. In so little space “everything is calculated to the millimeter, as if it were the hall of a space shuttle”, describes Navarro, who has learned sushi techniques from masters like Hirotoshi Ogawa and was fifth in the Tokyo World Championships in 2016. The ‘ghost kitchens’ have taken off with the pandemic to consolidate a business model based on a letter made to reach homes unscathed.

In the heat of this new gastronomic trend, investment funds are grouped together to build ‘hubs’, some in the heart of large cities, with dozens of stoves for rent. There are also reputable chefs who create franchises or individuals who open restaurants thanks to the low initial investment. And technologies dedicated to delivery that expand their operations while earning between 25% and 40% of each shipment. And it is that these dishes require both the art of the cook and the latest technology to organize the distribution.

As if it were a hive of fireplaces, a place of this type can group dozens of small kitchens closed to the public, with quadrants divided by thin walls, behind which there is an oven, refrigerator, deep fryer, iron and a long etcetera. of gadgets. Between one and six people work side by side and back to back. If already in the kitchen of a traditional restaurant the place is fiercely defended, in a ‘hidden kitchen’, as would be its most faithful translation, it is a vital question.

Home of virtual brands created in the heat of digital marketing and dependent on the technology of Uber Eats, Glovo or Deliveroo, among others, each one usually has between seven and 20 square meters and are just around the corner. Spread down any street in a big city, they are installed on the ground floor of residential buildings, the second floors of the markets that were previously occupied by dilapidated greengrocers or butchers, or in small warehouses with an industrial use license. Unpolluted, most recently refurbished, the design needs to have an exit at the foot of the street, where motorists and cyclists ring a bell, say a number and wait for a sealed bag to be taken out. They will see the diner. The cook, no. Never. They are the new waiters, but they don’t even take off their helmets.

View from above of a Deliveroo ‘ghost kitchen’ located on a ground floor in the heart of Madrid. / V. CARRASCO

In a market that moves about 740 million euros in demand ‘online’ and with an annual growth of 8.5%According to the trade association Marcas de Restauración, the first ‘blind kitchens’ were established in Spain in 2018. One in Madrid, installed by Deliveroo in an old Korean car workshop where it opened six hidden kitchens under the ‘Editions’ label; another in Malaga, from the hand of a ‘startup’ that Booh! raised, where the Japanese Kurobi, from Navarro, has been working since then. «I spend the day receiving orders and in the frenzy of elaboration. At midnight I go in to see the evaluation of the users. The challenge is that the dishes exceed the expectations of what is seen in the photographs, ”he says.

Already before the pandemic, a tenth of the home orders came from these secret culinary centers, says Jaime Martínez de Velasco, director of Cuyna, one of the companies that are building kitchen hives in Spain. “Finding a location is not easy. You need a smoke outlet, adequate power and a license that can be converted», Explains Martínez de Velasco, who set up the first ‘hidden kitchen’ of Deliveroo. “Better if it does not have neighbors on top and if it has a patio for the delivery men, to avoid problems with the community of neighbors, as we are seeing with other operators.”

It refers to a development by Cooklane, an international startup that has built a large industrial fireplace in an interior patio, and which has declined to comment. “We prefer to have a low profile these days”says the manager of another ‘hub’, located in the university district of Madrid. “We have not had complaints about odors or noise from inside the premises, but we have had complaints about the delivery men, who arrive at any time and wait in the street.”

Quality and offer



If the business of selling food that cannot be smelled was already doing well, the confinement has benefited them. Its sales have shot up to 50%, according to the report ‘Gourmet 2020’, carried out by Just Eat. From these ovens and plates all kinds of food come out and, although the leadership of hamburgers and pizzas remains, in recent months the offer has diversified and “The quality has improved a lot”, maintains Pablo Márquez, Madrid Fusión gastronomic advisor. “Many restaurants are adapting to delivery and chefs are creating second brands for ‘blind kitchens'”.

Relying on the support of food sales and delivery applications, which manage the payment and coordinate the delivery people, in the first months of the pandemic “more than 1,500 restaurants” were incorporated into a platform, according to Deliveroo, which points out as an example vegan food growth, with 25% more.

The big “aggregators” like Glovo, Uber Eats or Deliveroo have a growing power in the new gastronomic model. They have the last word in the success of a brand. They control the restaurant’s management, capacity and timing, according to a Just Eat report. “The big companies are looking for what the business will be,” warns Márquez. «With the distribution they have the customer’s information, and with that ‘know-how’ of identity, taste, age, area of ​​residence or type of food, they will not need the cook. They will do ‘dark kitchen’ and offer exact dishes on demand based on real data ».

Indeed, technology companies have begun to open their operations. In their own ‘ghost kitchen’ facilities, they choose the type of meals to which they rent the space, with the usual rotations and with the imposition of a ‘own team’ that intervenes in the menu. «It is a bet of the company to bring new restaurants closer to the consumer, to promote growth and expansion for the business of our ‘partners’ ”, responds Carolina Pérez, Director of Communication at Deliveroo. “It saves them costs, and allows them to adapt to their needs and reach new areas where they increase the offer.”

Another way of dictating the rules of the game for the app is to limit the radius of clients to about three kilometers in a radius. Beyond that invisible border, a restaurant does not appear on the radar. This is where the ‘blind kitchens’ of the ‘coworking’ low-cost culinary, because the expansion of a brand, to reach a nearby neighborhood, depends on having another headquarters a few bus stops away. However, the success is in the “recurrence”; that is to say, the repetition of the diner. “Without great food, no matter how good the technology, you can’t do this,” says Di Placido. “It is important to attract a customer but the experience, including the delivery, has to be pleasant.”

The new houses



In this circle of menu offer and demand for premises, in recent months there has been a boom in shared kitchen centers. These “landlords” propose to entrepreneurs to open a virtual restaurant in a couple of weeks, for prices that depend on the furniture and the size. From zero to 40,000 euros of initial investment, and a rental fee that can be around 2,000 euros per month on average.

In June, Juan Diego Gaitán and Juan Beltrán began working on a brand of “signature American food,” Food Craft. The first is 24 years old and an expert in marketing; and the second, at 23, came from working in a one-star Michelin restaurant that closed in March.

In summer “I tried their food by chance and in September we got going”says Gaitán. “We were born directly from delivery with great care in packaging, which is the most important thing in the business, so that quality is preserved until reaching the home.”

Both arrive at 11 in the morning, cut the ingredients, turn on the machines “and we don’t stop until midnight,” says Beltrán, knife in hand, defatting a piece of matured beef. “It is very recently that we cooks have been able to make these brands on our own, because the rent of the ‘blind kitchens’ has dropped a lot in price and it is no longer necessary to have our own premises,” continues Gaitán. “We choose a place to suit us and with everything ready.” In a few months they have doubled the surface in the same ‘hub’, where franchises predominate, and now they are looking for a second headquarters. In the digital age, food no longer enters through the eyes.