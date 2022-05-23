Reviewing one by one the nine episodes of the latest installment of the anthology ‘Love, Death & Robots’, as in its previous releases, makes less sense than ever if it is understood as a list from best to worst. All the short films are powerful, with which the order attends to a greater or lesser interest of the pieces, digestible at once, in the blink of an eye. We are facing the most balanced batch of the project, whose broad title welcomes practically any science fiction story or one that contains violence. The robots come out from time to time, death always and love, at times. In fact, the amount of hemoglobin multiplies notably in relation to the previous batches of the series, more restrained and less careful on issues such as the gender perspective. Let us remember that David Fincher and Tim Miller are behind this original initiative whose production is due to Netflix. The compendium includes classic style cartoons with more current trends, also betting on the aesthetic possibilities offered by the development of new technologies. The target is still the adult audience, open-minded, fan of fantasy and futuristic stories.

The best of this third volume of ‘Love, Death & Robots’, directed by David Fincher himself, whose wisdom narrating is evident. A macabre tale of marine horror, sinister and gore, well done and finished by the work and grace of a well understood and exploited computer graphics. The crew of a drifting ship finds themselves in the position of saving their skin in exchange for transporting to the mainland a terrible, meat-eating monster, a giant crab that destroys everything in its path, with whom they make a horrible pact. . The souls, already condemned, do not agree on how to cope with such a bloody matter. Violence breaks out and buckets of blood splatter the concept of democracy.

Visually spectacular, this equally wonderful piece demonstrates that CGI advances and its virtues can be expressed with originality. Infographic animation detaches itself from video game aesthetics, as demonstrated by this great short whose characters move as if they were dancing, infected by a captivating sensory choreography. There is eroticism and violence, they intersect, giving rise to a fascinating story in which a peculiar siren attracts a knight in armor blinded by the glitter of gold. The sound design deserves special attention, as well as the sensational scenarios where the encounter between the protagonists takes place. The talent of the Oscar winner Alberto Mielgo is indisputable.

3 Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon The night of the little dead



A delight that brings together, with a highly original vision, all imaginable references to zombie movies. Black humor is rampant in this succession of prints, like models, that gracefully depict the spread of the virus that turns human beings into the living dead. Miniature horror, perfect for decongesting the harshness of other pieces. Long live the irony!

4 Emily Dean The pulse of the machine itself



A delight that can perfectly recall the comics of the immense Moebius, master of the ninth art. The visual display, lysergic, is bright, with a striking palette of complementary colors. Lovers of 80’s sci-fi comics, magazines like ‘Zone 84’ and the school of ‘Metal Hurlant’ will especially enjoy this space trip to the brink of death. After an accident on a lost planet, an astronaut desperately tries to survive.

5 Jerome Chen Entombed in vaulted room



‘Aliens’ and Lovecraft go hand in hand in this visually attractive piece that doesn’t shy away from showing wide shots, something unusual in this type of animation. The atmosphere is very successful and the resolution of the story is more than acceptable, something that does not always happen in the world of short films. A rescue team enters a strange cave to save a hostage. What they find inside, when darkness surrounds them, is very different from what they expected.

6 Charles Stevens Mason’s rats



A hilarious fable, loaded with scenes of explicit violence that collide with the stories of a lifetime. Seeing rats being exterminated by an insane butcher robot leads to something unexpected. A farmer decides to call in a new pest control company to try to clean his barn of unwanted animals. Once again, a technological advance ends up messing it up, as in ‘Black Mirror’. The war between rodents and the domestic assault android is an absolute bestial rave. The cartoonish style of the animation helps to digest the brutal show and makes more sense of its message. Eye, the script is signed by the writer of fantasy novels Joe Abercrombie.

7 patrick osborne Three Robots: Escape Strategies



Sequel to a previous piece of the series, seen in the first installment of the recommended series. Underline the message, with a final gag that will get more than one laugh out loud. Human beings are doomed to disappear, we are more than earning our own extinction. The three robots of the title are in charge of giving us the warning from fiction, reviewing the different phases of a possible apocalypse. There is sarcasm and some bad grapes.

Just as in previous seasons the CGI sang too much and immediately the alarm went off on the retina, in this installment the image is more careful and an important advance can be seen in the expressiveness of the characters. This story with giant slimy insects may be reminiscent of ‘Avatar’ in its look. Get bad vibes in some passages, especially in its final stretch. Two human beings live together in a starry honeycomb with some bugs with unpredictable behavior. Tim Miller, the creator of ‘Love, Death & Robots’, is directing.

9 Jennifer Yuh Nelson deadly team



An old-fashioned animated entertainment, with a slightly kaffee sense of humor, with thick jokes and many splashes. A commando enters the jungle on a suicide mission. The group of mercenaries encounters a giant robot bear that is impossible to take down. Joining forces, armed to the teeth, they will try to put an end to the evil beast. The animal in question is a weapon of unstoppable destruction, the result of a war experiment gone awry. The man playing God again catches his hands. The mutilations are remarkable in a bloody feast with the aroma of cartoon adventures of always. It may be the least original of the lot, but it looks gibberish.