Before the nomination for the Oscar 2017 and 2022 as Best Actor in a Leading Role, Andrew Garfield had entered the hearts of the general public for the role of Spider-Man. However, he was Spider-Man protagonist of only two films, but the rumors about a possible third chapter have never died out. During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Garfield has rekindled hopes for The Amazing Spider-Man 3declaring: “Nobody would believe me“.

After taking on the shoes of Peter Parker in the multiverse of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield tried hard not to reveal his presence in the film by giving misleading answers or by not answering questions at all. For this reason, Garfield now claims that no one would ever believe what he says on a possible The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Yet during the ceremony, her words and tone of voice may suggest that there is much more at stake. In fact, he declared with a sarcastic smile: “No updates from me. No one will ever believe what I say again. This is my problem“.

However, following his return to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield stated that he could return in the future if the plot made sense, but as of today, Sony has not yet announced anything official about a possible third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Garfield considers Spider-Man a very important character to him, since he gives all of himself to serve a greater good and to save humanity. Therefore, “if there is a way for me to continue enriching that character’s legacy in a way that appears to serve the public, serve the values ​​that Stan Lee imbued that character with, I agree, of course“.

Of course, it should be remembered that for the moment they are mere speculations and that Sony hasn't made any official announcements.