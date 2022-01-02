Andrew Garfield returned as Spider-Man thanks to the premise of Spider-Man: no way home, which showcased the arachnid multiverse. Their reception was so good that fans created a campaign for Sony to finally carry out. The amazing Spider-Man 3.

In this scenario, the actor’s stunt double, William Spencer, was interacting with fans on Instagram when a user wrote “congratulations on getting the call to work on TASM3.” To his surprise, he replied “thank you very much”, and several took it as a confirmation of the film.

After noticing the confusion created in social networks, Spencer decided to clarify the situation through his official Instagram account. Chances are you didn’t read the acronym carefully and thought I was congratulating you on being back in No way home.

!This is a misunderstanding! I thought this fan was talking about the current movie and was abbreviating and did not read carefully enough, I apologize for that. I replied to a lot of congratulatory messages for the movie that had just come out and was trying to write to all the fans to make sure they know that I appreciate their enthusiasm for No way home, not for any new project, ”he shared.

“Again, I don’t know anything about any new Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield. I am happy that the fans are so excited, but please do not assume things that are not true and blame them on me, “he reiterated in order to leave no doubt about it.