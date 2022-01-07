Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Andrew Garfield as the amazing Spider-Man, eight years after his last movie as the superhero. That was thanks to the fact that the story revolved around the Spider-Verse and its infinite possibilities for the first time in live action.

His return was so warm from the fans that a viral campaign was created for Sony to finally make the third installment of The amazing Spider-Man 3. The requests are so high that Garfield spoke with Variety about the possibility of this becoming a reality.

“I mean yeah, I’m definitely open to something if it felt good. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are helpful, for the common good and for the majority. He is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic, ”the actor began.

In this way, he assured that “he would borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework for this, if he had the opportunity to go back and tell more of that story.”

The “I love you” dialogue that Andrew Garfield improvised is short, but also emotional. Photo: Marvel

As recalled, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was canceled in 2015, causing the disappointment of fans and the protagonist himself. Years after this, the saga may finally end its trilogy, thanks to the success of Spider-Man: no way home.