With just a few fragments of cranial bones, a team of Brazilian experts managed to make a digital reconstruction of the appearance of a miner who lived in Egypt about 35,000 years ago.

The skeletal remains of man, identified as Nazlet Khater 2 (or NK2for being the second human body found at the Nazlet Khater site), They were discovered in 1980 in the Nile Valley.

Anthropological analyzes of the body have led experts to conclude that it was a man between the ages of 17 and 20, standing just under 165cm tall and of African descent.

Some features and deformations of his bones showed that he was a worker, probably from the mining industry, who had “heavy work in life.”

According to the study, led by forensic designer Císero Moraes in collaboration with anthropologist Moacir Elias Santos, the remains of NK2 give indications that he made “physical efforts such as constant weight bearing since childhood“.

That is consistent with the fact that Nazlet Khater was a chert rock mining site. and cNear the body of NK2 a bifacial ax was found that was probably used for this type of work..

reconstruction of the face

Although the skeleton was almost complete, the work of Moraes and Santos grappled with the fact that there were missing parts of the skull, some in the facial area.

Since the left part of the face was complete, they made a “mirror” of it to fill in the missing part on the right side, they explain in their study.

By applying this and other cranial reconstruction techniques, they managed to have a model on which to work through software that is usually used in this type of forensic recreations, “generating more robust data on lip and nose size“, they explain.

Since it is not possible to know what skin tone he had, what his eyes were like and what type of hair he had, well There are no DNA samples in this type of case, Moraes and Santos made a “more objective and scientific” model. which consisted of a grayscale bust.

Through it, you can get an approximation of what the facial physiognomy of the young NK2 miner was like, whose remains were preserved in the Nile Valley for thousands of years.

But for dissemination purposes, the experts also offered a more artistic approach that corresponded with the characteristics of the inhabitants of that Egyptian region.

In her they do present what he would look like with his eyes open, with facial hair and hairbut Moraes and Santos warn that it has “speculative” elements.

“As it is a work that will be presented to the general public, it provides the necessary elements for a complete humanization”, they expose.

In the past, other reconstruction experts have offered images of what the humans found at Nazlet Khater would have looked like.

But in all cases it is noted that they are only approximations, since it is not possible to recreate with 100% certainty what a person was like only with the information of their bone appearance.

