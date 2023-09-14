The Amazing Race | “I understand that people have been upset” – Politicians respond to criticism of flying in a reality TV show

Silvia Modig says she is sorry for the message the participation gave. The participants appeal to compensation for flight inconvenience and the desire to travel by land.

All three politicians who participated in the Amazing Race Suomi program say they understand the criticism that arose from their participation in the race.

Among the politicians involved are the member of the Left Alliance Silvia Modig and MP Aino-Kaisa Pekonen, who are good friends. In addition, there is an MP from Sdp Ilmari Nurminen his spouse Aapo Hettulan with.

In total, there are 12 pairs of competitors, most of them well-known from different walks of life.

In the program format, participants compete in pairs against each other by traveling around the world and completing various tasks in the destinations. It naturally requires a lot of flying.

“We thought for a very long time whether we could participate in this precisely because there is a lot of flying here. We had discussions among ourselves and also with the production company and the channel,” says Aino-Kaisa Pekonen.

“When policy is made from a climate perspective, I understand that people have been frustrated and did not think this choice was good.”

Left Alliance MP Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) and MEP Silvia Modig at the start of filming for the program at the end of July.

According to Pekonen, the decisive thing was that the flight kilometers generated in the production of the program were compensated, i.e. the climate disadvantages were compensated by buying emission units.

Sanoma, which owns Nelonen, decided in the spring of 2023, when planning production, to compensate for the flight emissions generated by the program, when the final flight kilometers are known.

“It was also known that, if possible, we would travel by means other than by plane, and the climate would be taken into account during the trip,” says Pekonen.

Four presented the first episode of Amazing Race Finland to the media on Thursday. Until then, all competitors were bound by a non-disclosure agreement, on the basis of which politicians also rejected previous interview requests.

“Compensation was a threshold issue for participating in this program. It is good that this has sparked a discussion so that companies also take responsibility. That is, when they organize such productions, they compensate for the trips,” says Ilmari Nurminen.

“Finns must continue to be able to travel. We are a small northern country, people should be able to travel, and I plan to travel myself. What is needed are structural reforms and political decisions, which as a politician I strive to promote.”

Silvia Modig says he regrets the message his participation sent to people who genuinely care about the climate.

Modig, profiled as a climate politician, was in Strasbourg on Thursday at the session of the EU Parliament. He writes in one published on the same day on his blog realizing that for many, participation seems like a contradiction between words and actions.

“I can see that too. And this is not the only point in my life where there are such contradictions. Namely, the fact that I try to promote my vision of a climate-resistant society in my work does not mean that in my own life I am a flawless and orthodox person who only makes good climate choices. In politics, of course, it’s always a question not only of how things are, but also of how they look,” writes Modig.

He says he participated for purely personal reasons.

“In the spring, when I was asked to participate, I was very low-spirited and gloomy. My dear friend asked if I would go with him on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. I got excited about the idea. It sounded like an experience we would still remember as old women.”

According to Modig, the climate emissions made him cringe, but the “quality compensation programs” and the promise that as much land travel as possible solved the problem.

Four announced on Thursday that each finalist competitor of the Amazing Race Finland program, i.e. the participants who traveled the entire route, accumulated a total of approximately 26,000 flight kilometers per person during the 3.5-week filming. The number of flights corresponds to about two round-trip flights from Helsinki to New York.

Not all participants finish the entire competition route of the program, because in each episode one of the couples is eliminated and has to return home.

The program’s flight emissions were 385 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, which corresponds to the average annual carbon footprint of approximately 38 Finns. The flights of the production team and participants during the production and program preparation are included. In total, about 70 people from Finland were involved in making the program, including all 24 competitors.

Air travel has since been compensated, i.e. emission reductions have been acquired 1.5 times more than the emissions caused.

The target was a compensation project in Indonesia on the island of Borneo. The Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project contributes to carbon sequestration and reducing Indonesia’s emissions by protecting 64,000 hectares of tropical and diverse mangrove forest.

Amazing Race Finland starts on Saturday 30.9. On Nelos and Ruudu.

Nelonen, which presents Amazing Race Finland, and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.