At the beginning of the second half of September, The partial lunar eclipse appeared last Monday and will reach its peak during the night of this Tuesday, the 17th.according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

According to the criteria of

After the August Super Blue Moona phenomenon that captured the attention of American citizens for its shock factor, September’s Harvest Moon is the second of four consecutive supermoons in 2024and will reach its peak at 10:35 PM EDT this Tuesday, September 17.

Astronomy fans and non-astronomy enthusiasts alike will be able to marvel at the phenomenon for three full days, as it began last Monday and will continue until next Thursday.The Moon will begin to enter Earth’s partial shadow at 8:41 PM EDT. The slight darkening of the Moon will be difficult to notice until the upper edge of the The Moon begins to enter full shadow at 10:13 PM.”, NASA described in a statement.

The peculiarity of the phenomenon is that will appear at the same time every night and at its peak will have only the upper 8 percent of the Moon in complete shadow. Afterwards, The Moon will finish emerging from full shadow at 11:16 PM and partial shade on Wednesday morning at 12:47 AM

The supermoon will be visible between Tuesday and Thursday. Photo:AFP. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Where does the name of the lunar phenomenon come from?

Known as Harvest Moonthe most famous name of the lunar phenomenon that can be observed from the United States is due to the fact that in the times when there was no electricitythe brilliant light that the shining moon gave helped farmers harvest their produce at the end of the season.

In addition to the main name by which it is known, The phenomenon is also called the Corn Moon.the Fruit or Barley Moon, the Mid-Autumn Festival Moon, the Cake Moon or the Reunion Moon, Chuseok and Imomeigetsu or the Potato Harvest Moon, among other nicknames.