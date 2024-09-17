According to the criteria of
Astronomy fans and non-astronomy enthusiasts alike will be able to marvel at the phenomenon for three full days, as it began last Monday and will continue until next Thursday.The Moon will begin to enter Earth’s partial shadow at 8:41 PM EDT. The slight darkening of the Moon will be difficult to notice until the upper edge of the The Moon begins to enter full shadow at 10:13 PM.”, NASA described in a statement.
The peculiarity of the phenomenon is that will appear at the same time every night and at its peak will have only the upper 8 percent of the Moon in complete shadow. Afterwards, The Moon will finish emerging from full shadow at 11:16 PM and partial shade on Wednesday morning at 12:47 AM
Where does the name of the lunar phenomenon come from?
Known as Harvest Moonthe most famous name of the lunar phenomenon that can be observed from the United States is due to the fact that in the times when there was no electricitythe brilliant light that the shining moon gave helped farmers harvest their produce at the end of the season.
In addition to the main name by which it is known, The phenomenon is also called the Corn Moon.the Fruit or Barley Moon, the Mid-Autumn Festival Moon, the Cake Moon or the Reunion Moon, Chuseok and Imomeigetsu or the Potato Harvest Moon, among other nicknames.
#amazing #lunar #phenomenon #September
Leave a Reply