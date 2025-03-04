Social networks They have become one of the most powerful tools on the planet in this digital era, and if they tell them Mrbeast, the youtuber with more subscribers of the entire planet (more than 365 million). James Stephen Donaldson has a horde of followers (included in Spain), and thanks to his popularity he has been able to hold incredible events and access unimaginable places For ‘mortals’.

Proof of this is one of the last videos that the content creator has up 100 hours in the pyramids of Egypt, having unlimited access to closed areas to the general public. The Guiza Pyramid (or Keops), Kefrén and Micerino’s They were the scenario of Donaldson’s last adventure, which also He discovered something fascinating and that he had hidden for thousands of years.

Mrbeast discovers an ancient inscription in Egypt

In the video, that already adds more than 130 million views On YouTube, you can see how Mrbeast travels the interior of the pyramids, including that of Keops. YouTuber entered the Narrow passages and hidden galleries of one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, but the big surprise that he took both and the expedition with which he was traveling He found it at the top, A place to which tourists are not allowed to upload.

150 meters high on the desert sand, Mrbeast ran into an impressive registration of more than 4,600 years of antiquity, since it dates from the construction of the pyramid, which was erected in the 1st century ac The experts with whom the top was reached the millenary symbols, which could be translated as ‘The team, friends, Keops’ and that they had remained hidden all this time.

The top of the Keops pyramid Andrej Ciesielski / Instagram

Getting to the top of the pyramids is illegal In Egypt, so, except some intrepids who dare to challenge gravity (and the law), they can only reach the top of the Keops pyramid Authorized people. Therefore, it is not surprising that so far this registration made by workers that built this wonder would have been hidden in the eyes of the world.





This finding is just one of the unforgettable moments that Mrbeast lived in the pyramids. Of course, the youtuber not only toured the heart of these authentic jewels, but also could know the secrets of the famous Sphinx On a trip that expressed in a YouTube video about 21 minutes and has already been seen by millions of people.

