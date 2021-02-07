It is always interesting to attend to different proposals and around diversity, Klabater and Juggler Games have released a new proposal. The Amazing American Circus is a game that combines strategy and management in an unusual field in video games, a traveling circus. An interesting proposal that has revealed its launch plans, where The Amazing American Circus confirms its arrival on consoles in May.
Its launch will take place on May 20, 2021 coming equally to Xbox consoles and Playstation, including the next-gen, as well as Nintendo Swithch and PC. Combining management with strategy and role with cards, The Amazing American Circus is exposed as a game that can have a high appeal by combining unusual aspects.
Credits: Steam
Based on the information offered by the product page on Steam, we can know much better The Amazing American Circus. The player will be introduced to the role of manager of a circus and as an army, he will manage his employees for a single objective, to entertain the public. Betting on a classic setting, both in the artistic design and the setting of the game itself, «The Amazing American Circus tells the story of the most legendary show in American history. Gilded Age America is a turbulent place.»Traveling through the United States we will meet different cities and challenges and, in the same way, a story will be written.
Alluding to that circus setting of the United States, bizarre folklore, crimes, inequality and everything that this sector suffered during its different histories, serves to give shape to a proposal that will combine management, strategy and letters. The management of the circus, from a dilapidated business to a huge show, is something that the player must take great care of. There are more than 100 real historical and legendary figures from the 19th and 20th centuries, such as John D. Rockefeller, Susan B. Anthony or Nikola Tesla, exposing the need to recruit renowned artists in order to fulfill the objective.
The Amazing American Circus confirms its arrival to consoles in May, And it does so with a trailer that also shows its gameplay and superficially exposes what it will bring to Xbox consoles, among other platforms. With a design and appearance that is very reminiscent of games like Darkest Dungeon, this change in setting and purpose make this game a possible gem to discover.
The Amazing American Circus is a single player deck building game with management, tycoon, and exploration elements. Hire artists with their card game and travel to the Golden Age of the USA, meet famous people, complete missions
We will have to wait until May 20 of this year to be able to check a proposal as original as The Amazing American Circus, confirmed to reach both Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC, via Steam.
