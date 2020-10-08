Adama Traoré had a star appearance in Lisbon, where he was finally able to debut with the Selection after a call from Mali, the country where her parents were born. “The call of Mali is by my African origins and I appreciate that they remembered me, but I feel Spanish because I was born in Hospitalet and I have always played with the lower categories of Spain. I cannot deny my African origin, but I feel Spanish and I am proud to have debuted and of having put my grain of sand with the Absolute after having played with the lower categories of La Roja “.

The Wolwes winger reviewed his training, feeding and rest routines for AS. And he confessed that he does not crush himself by lifting dumbbells, but because of his genetics he needs other types of exercises. “My gym work is guided by the personal trainer who takes me. But I don’t do weights. My genetics are like that and it makes my muscles grow very fast. I do other exercises. Each person has to adapt what is best for him. I do a lot of ‘core’ (a type of training for the torso area, between the ball joints of the shoulders and hips), eccentric abs, pulleys … secret is to know your body and adapt the training to your physical conditions “.

Your routine is a whole that guide your nutritionist and his preparer personal, trusted for years. “I have gained in muscles with training, rest and food. It is a balance of everything. My physical change, evolution, has also been out of necessity. When I was 15 years old, I had knee problems, with tendinitis that didn’t let me play my game or exploit my speed. Also an uncomfortable pubalgia. There I began to strengthen in the gym. He was very explosive and needed to do more specific work to avoid injury. My work routine begins with a warm-up to prepare the muscles before an intense workout. I do exercises not only to empower, but also to prevent injury, which is what any athlete fears most “.

The surprising evolution of Adama Traoré it is not a matter of a day. It has taken him years to get that portentous physique. And to round out your preparation, Adama Traoré trusts everything to the good hand of his mother in the kitchen, where he mixes African and Spanish dishes. “Food is essential and I consider it a very important part of training. Water, although I don’t drink much at games, is vital. Maintaining the water level in the body is essential for an athlete. I try to vary the dishes and have a varied, healthy and balanced diet. I can eat the same some paella what a typical Malian dish with peanut sauce and brown rice. Everything is done by my mother, who is the best cook in the world! Then, like all athletes, I also shoot a lot of the Italian pasta. As a function of what the nutritionist tells me and what I like “.