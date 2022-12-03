Exactly at the moment when the Dutch national team beat the United States, the men of SV De Braak played their own match. And that while the KNVB gave clubs plenty of room to reschedule matches. “Playing football is the most fun. The stress of the week has to go.”

In blue tracksuits and with football bags on their shoulders, the men of SV de Braak trickle into the clubhouse, where trainer Ferdie Somers is waiting for them in the canteen.

Earlier this week he decided to bring forward the team meeting, so that his boys could at least watch the first half of the Dutch national team.

Of course, if they could choose, they would not have played football tonight when the Orange squad plays the eighth final against the United States. Opponent WAVV from Wageningen submitted a request to move the match, but that was not an option for Somers.

Two of his best players work in a supermarket in the afternoon, and the Helmond folk club cannot do without them: the team is last in the third division, and something needs to be done about that quickly.

So Somers shouts: ,,Come on guys, let’s go inside.”

Red Bull

Moments later, the football players are seated at a long table in the boardrooms. They drink bottles of AA, Red Bull and coffee, while Somers speaks: ‘Everyone is important to us, including the subs’, and: ‘their keeper and backs mediocre’ and; ‘we have to play compact’. Somers has looked to Louis van Gaal, as he plays with 5 defenders, “for some extra built-in security.” See also Putin's spokeswoman Zakharova attacks Germany

And then the last message: ,,At 3.45 pm we really go outside to warm up. Then the switch must be turned.”

Exception

SV de Braak is an exception if you compare it with the rest of the footballing Netherlands. The KNVB itself had pointed out to clubs the possibility to reschedule matches if that was possible. There has been a massive response to this, says a spokesman for the KNVB.

In some districts, more than 80 percent of games have been rescheduled by 4 p.m. And that was a Thursday afternoon count, the football association expects that in reality even more matches have been rescheduled. “Football fans want to see the Dutch national team at the highest level. And we facilitate that.”

The players of SV de Braak are not that lucky. After the coach’s speech, the players applaud. They’re going to change. Some football players smoke a last cigarette, including Roy van der Putten, one of the players whose work could not be done. ,,I don’t admit it easily, but I am quite an important player.” See also Lula criticizes Bolsonaro for disputing work on the São Francisco

The first Saturday team of SV De Braak was allowed to watch the first half of the Dutch national team. © Rene Manders/DCI Media



Because they all want to see the Dutch national team, but, Khadir Budaklier says, their own football comes first. “Playing football is the most fun. The stress of the week has to go.”

The time schedule is as follows: the Dutch team plays at 4 p.m., and the boys of SV de Braak have to start at 5:15 p.m. The coach allows them to watch until 4.45 pm, but after that they really have to go outside to warm up.

When the whistle blows in Qatar, the boys are all sitting in front of the television in the distinctive clubhouse. Teams that have played before eat fries and croquette sandwiches from plastic trays. The commentator’s voice sounds.

Andries Noppert saved after 3 minutes: ,,A horrible keeper.”

A foul ball from Blind a minute later: ,,Please take him out.”

And then after 10 minutes a huge cheer when Depay scores. “That’s how it should be with us!”

Enthusiasm

The enthusiasm is there, but whether this World Cup football is as alive as other years? Midfielder Kevin Vincent has doubts: ,,It’s winter and that doesn’t help. And then you also have that thing with Qatar: during the preview they only talk about statements and politics: it is about everything, except football. Really disturbing.” See also First wave of votes for the All Star Game: Doncic, inside

And while the game ripples on, the criticism comes: the Netherlands plays boring, too much possession and where is PSV player Xavi Simons anyway?

At 4:44 p.m. the boys go outside for their own game. They do not see how Daley Blind makes the 2-0, that Denzel Dumfries excels and the Dutch national team plays its best match so far at the World Cup. And that maybe a little Orange fever will break loose.

No, the boys of SV De Braak start their warm-up on an almost deserted field, on an ice-cold Saturday evening. They call each other the most amazing team in the Netherlands, are friends for life. They toil, laugh and do their very best. They enjoy and actually win 2-1. Playing football yourself is the most fun. They will see the summary later.