The Councilor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government, Antonio Benito, presents the cycle of concerts Municipio Amable. / AYTO.

THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, August 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m.



Murcia premieres a new musical proposal. The Councilor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government, Antonio Benito, presented the Friendly Municipality concert series, which in its first edition will reach three districts and two neighbourhoods. These five concerts, which will take place in a small format and will begin at 10:00 p.m., are as follows:

-August 16: Carmen Lara (dance, guitar and singing), in the hermitage of San Roque, in Algezares

-August 22: Bosco (electro-pop), in Alejo Molina square, in Alquerías

-August 29: Antonio Sevilla (pop), in the garden of the Peña del Jamón, in Espinardo

-August 31: Carlos Dechari (fusion music), in the San Basilio pergola.

-September 5: David Andreu (rumba), in the garden of San Ginés Avenue, San Ginés

The Councilor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government, Antonio Benito, explained that “this initiative is part of the Murcia 2030 Urban Agenda, which includes culture as the backbone of the municipality. In this way, we take these concerts to outlying neighborhoods and districts, bringing culture closer to the residents of these areas, while promoting local talent».

It must be remembered that the Municipal Plenary approved the Murcia Agenda last July, a pioneering local action plan within the strategy of the Spanish Urban Agenda 2030, fully aligned with the policies of the European Union for the development of new municipal policies. .

The Murcia Agenda is a roadmap that includes all municipal policies in an integrated and coordinated manner, organized around six lines of action: Murcia and its surroundings; nearby Murcia; Sustainable Murcia; township for the people; Open Town Hall; economic promotion and employment.