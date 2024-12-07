Spain is once again under the microscope in anti-doping matters, a field in which it has been raising doubts at an international level. At least this is how the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) sees it, which closely follows what is happening in Spanish territory in the fight against cheaters. The AMA has put the body responsible for these matters in Spain “on the watch list” for two non-compliances and gives it until April 4, 2025 to correct them if it does not want to face other “consequences.”

The Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sports (Celad) now has that “additional period” of four months to comply with the requirements of WADA, the world body responsible for anti-doping policies.

Last January, the World Anti-Doping Agency was already very forceful in the case of Spain

The AMA reported this circumstance in a statement issued early yesterday morning from its headquarters in Montreal (Canada) in which it reports on the decisions made at a meeting held by its executive committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The agency does not specifically specify which non-compliance is committed by Celad, but refers to “two sources.” The first is “a review of the anti-doping program” of the Spanish organization “which identified some critical non-conformities in the controls.”

The second is “a review of a recently adopted government decree that had not been provided to WADA for review prior to its entry into force and which was found not to be compatible with the code.”

The World Anti-Doping Code is the constitution that guides sports policies in the fight against the use of prohibited substances. All recognized sports organizations in the world are subject to it.

“After extensive consultation, Celad has presented a plan to apply the required solutions within a period of four months (before April 4, 2025),” the note adds.

“By being included on the watch list, if Celad does not correct its non-compliance within the established period, the AMA will automatically send you a formal notification alleging non-compliance and proposing consequences and conditions for restoration,” he adds.

Celad has been directed since last October by doctor Carlos Peralta, who was an Olympic swimmer in the 2016 Rio Games.

It is not the first time in recent times that the AMA gets tough with Spain. Last January, it issued a resounding statement on the matter in which it criticized that “the fact that there are positive cases that have not been treated in time, despite regular monitoring by your agency, is unacceptable.”

At the same time, it was warned that delays would not be tolerated in getting Celad up to date with the requirements set by the AMA.

