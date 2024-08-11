The “Always Pregnant” Pickpocket Is Already Free: Who Is Ana Zahirovic, Sentenced to 30 Years

The ‘always pregnant’ pickpocket is free again Ana Zahirovica 31-year-old woman of Croatian origins recently released by the Carabinieri of Pomeziadespite having to serve a thirty-year prison sentence for 148 crimes committed since 2004 and who gave birth to her tenth child on May 11, thus obtaining the legal right to remain out of prison under the Italian penal code.

Zahirovic, living in the gypsy camp of Castel Romano, She has been released and is now back home with her three-month-old baby girl. Her lawyer, Valerio Vitale, explained to Repubblica that the release was due to a balance between the need for punishment and the protection of motherhood and human life.

As he tells The Messenger, the pickpocket has always operated between the Lombardy capital and Rome. Ana Zahirovic, Croatian born in 1993 until 2014 committed a series of thefts and aggravated thefts, with snatching and the help of accomplices, which cost her some reports and some attempts at imprisonment. Attempts because, in the end, as the carabinieri who carried out the arrest now confirm, the fact that the girl promptly discovered she was pregnant delayed her stay in prison by years.

Between 2015 and 2023, Ana moved to Rome. Her favorite place to commit thefts is, of course, Termini station. Even in the capital, Zahirovic is responsible for aggravated thefts and, in some cases, resisting a public official. The Carabinieri of the Pomezia company have, however, put an end to the nomad’s criminal impulse.