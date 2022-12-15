A session with national police, lasting just a quarter of an hour, has dispatched until January 10, this Thursday, the trial for the Alvia-730 train accident in which 80 people lost their lives and another 145 were injured, on 24 July 2013 in Santiago. All the witnesses and the expert witnesses have already passed through the hearing room, set up in the Cidade da Cultura de Santiago, and the turn of the expert witnesses has begun without it being possible to witness any act of contrition other than that of the man who That tragic afternoon he was at the controls of the train and had a very serious mistake: Francisco Garzón Amo. After his statement, the accused train driver did not attend again (his lawyer asked the judge for permission so that he could be absent) and the other defendant, the former head of ADIF Traffic Safety Andrés Cortabitarte, has only attended a few sessions with key testimonies for him: that of his counterpart in the Renfe company, the other rail on which the weight of business responsibility rests, and that of a subordinate who said that Security department technicians are not “required to have a crystal ball to be able to see the future”. She was referring to a future of bodies and pieces of iron destroyed on the track, because until then, and since the Franco regime, there had been no derailments with such fatal consequences.

Far from acknowledging that they failed, both Cortabitarte and ADIF, the public company in charge of the infrastructure (defended by the State Attorney), have sustained these first months of trial the thesis that at the scene of the accident, the curve of A Grandeira, in the Compostela neighborhood of Angrois, all the responsibility fell on the train drivers of Renfe. The original design of this so-called high-speed road contemplated the installation of the ERTMS control system throughout the journey to Santiago, but it was modified and the section of the curve, where the pilots were forced to reduce gear from 200 to 80 kilometers per hour —on freeways and without any speed limit sign to warn them— was left unprotected. The alternative to ERTMS, a system that will be mandatory throughout the EU in 2030, was ASFA, a route assistance that does not act on the brake from 200 kilometers per hour and below. So there everything depended on the human factor.

And all the train drivers, monitors and chief train drivers who came to testify in the past sessions agreed that the A Grandeira event was a general fear and a clamor among the staff. But all of them, they also assured, entrusted their fate to an email that a chief machinist, José Ramón Iglesias Mazaira, sent to several superiors, asking for signs on the recently started road (at the end of 2011). The response from the commanders was blunt: the non-existence of signs of reduction was within the law. And they, they said in the trial, did not insist because they understood that they had to accept what they were given: “We accept Angrois curve as a pet,” settled a monitor in the courtroom. A few days after the accident, the curve was protected with reducing signs and beacons, and then the prophylactic measure was extended to critical points of the Spanish railway network. This week, a technician from Ineco (Transportation Engineering and Economics) acknowledged before the judge and the lawyers for the victims that “sometimes security works that way”, seeing and correcting errors after the fact, when there has already been an incident or accident.

Antonio Martín Marugán, the auditor who made the unfortunate call that misplaced the driver and chose the worst possible moment to call, has also passed through the trial since October. The Renfe worker, already retired, said that he called at that time for a non-urgent matter because he was “relaxed” and “had nothing to do”, and he defended himself by assuring that the driver could “have rejected the call”. Garzón’s colleagues denied in subsequent sessions that a driver can ignore a service call on the corporate phone, because it could be an emergency. But that conversation lasted 100 seconds, in a monotonous journey of viaducts and tunnels with the only difference that at the exit of the last tunnel, the curve feared by all waited without being seen. The Alvia entered at 179 kilometers per hour where it had to go at 80, although some technician explained in the trial that it would have passed 160 without derailing.

A system “a million times less secure”

With the ERTMS planned (ADIF dispensed with it on the track and Renfe turned it off on board the trains due to failures), the accident would not have happened, explained the past few days before the judge, among others, Jorge Iglesias, director of the Interoperability laboratory Ferroviaria del Cedex (Center for Studies and Experimentation of Public Works of the Ministry of Transport). The ASFA system of the entrance road to Santiago is “a million times less secure” than ERTMS, defended this expert and his predecessor in office, Jaime Tamarit. “It cannot be admitted in any way” that the mitigation of risk by the public companies responsible for the rail service “is to transfer it to a human being”, who “is not a robot”, Iglesias protested in his statement as a witness : “The ASFA often leaves safety in the hands of the driver, as we saw, with great pain, in this unfortunate accident.”

No inspector or engineer detected this danger with which the drivers in Angrois worked daily. “What are you going to act on, if you don’t detect the risk?” Fernando Rebón, a former collaborator of Cortabitarte, wondered at the end of November. This former ADIF security chief in the Northwest area was in charge of the department when line 082, the high-speed line between Ourense and Santiago, was launched. His testimony served to verify, as in other statements, the lack of contact between ADIF and Renfe counterpart departments and, once again between ADIF representatives, to place all the blame on the train driver’s conscience. “Superhuman capacities are not required of them, but the system is not prepared for them to circulate completely out of reality for a minute and a half”, he said: “It was unthinkable that a train driver would circulate at 200 kilometers per hour totally absorbed”; he is “a driving professional” who “does not go for a walk”.

Although a week after Rebón traveled to Santiago to testify the head of Security of the European Railway Agency, Christopher Carr, and he confirmed that “European regulations required” since 2004 “to carry out a risk analysis on the line” that was done, and that there were simple measures that would have prevented the tragedy. The risk at Angrois was “catastrophic,” Carr said in an eight-hour statement. Something so serious “cannot depend only on the driver.”