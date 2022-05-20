As the world struggles to reduce carbon emissions, aluminum consumption is expected to grow by 80% by 2050. To reconcile the two trends, CBA is betting on the circular economy. Second Leandro Campos de Fariathe company’s Sustainability manager, 50% of the world’s aluminum is still available for recycling.

In order to increase the percentage of materials used in some of its products, the company is expanding the production capacity of Metalex, an exclusive unit for recycling, from 75 thousand to 90 thousand tons, and acquired 80% of Alux, also specialized in the process, for R$ 110 million.

(Note published in issue 1274 of Revista Dinheiro)